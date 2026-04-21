James Myburgh: The crime nightmare from which SA has yet to wake (pt. 1)
This article was first published by The Common Sense
Key topics:
ANC ideology from National Democratic Revolution guides policy today
1984–86 insurrection, People’s War, township violence and mobilisation
Apartheid-era crime patterns, stats, and limited spillover into white areas
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By Dr James Myburgh for The Common Sense*