James Myburgh: The crime nightmare from which SA has yet to wake (pt. 1)
Rational Perspective

James Myburgh: The crime nightmare from which SA has yet to wake (pt. 1)

South Africa has lived with staggering levels of violent crime for three decades. The question of how this came to be, and why it has never been adequately explained, is the subject of a three-part series by analyst and historian Dr James Myburgh.
Published on

This article was first published by The Common Sense

Key topics:

  • ANC ideology from National Democratic Revolution guides policy today

  • 1984–86 insurrection, People’s War, township violence and mobilisation

  • Apartheid-era crime patterns, stats, and limited spillover into white areas

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By Dr James Myburgh for The Common Sense*

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James Myburgh

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