Rational Perspective
James Myburgh: SA’s crime nightmare. After the miracle (pt. 3)
James Myburgh writes on the contested question of whether violent crime surged or receded as the ANC turned away from reconciliation
This article was first published by The Common Sense
Key topics:
Violence peaked pre-1994; political killings later declined
Crime didn’t halve—robberies surged sharply after 1997
Security reforms, cadre deployment weakened crime-fighting units
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By Dr James Myburgh for The Common Sense*