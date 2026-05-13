Rational Perspective
Javier Blas on Iran War: How long can US oil exports keep oil prices low?
US oil surge and SPR drawdown reshape global energy markets
Key topics:
US shale boom and SPR releases lift record oil exports
Surge in US exports and SPR drawdown pushes oil prices lower
Supply boost is temporary; inventories may tighten within months
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By Javier Blas