Jeffery to the GNU: Stop tinkering with PIE and fix the real problem before investment dries up completely
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Rational Perspective

Jeffery to the GNU: Stop tinkering with PIE and fix the real problem before investment dries up completely

PIE Act reform urged amid claims of property rights and growth damage
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Anthea Jeffery
BizNews
www.biznews.com