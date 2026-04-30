Rational Perspective
Jo-Mangaliso Mdhlela: The incalculable debt SA owes Judge Nugent
Nugent’s intervention saved SARS—and helped rebuild South Africa’s finances
Key topics:
Nugent probe exposed SARS sabotage under Moyane, Zuma era
Urgent call led to Moyane’s removal, preventing agency collapse
Kieswetter restored SARS, reversing damage and boosting revenue
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By Jo-Mangaliso Mdhlela*