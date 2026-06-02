Joan Swart: SA arms export crisis - Policy silos and lost billions

Key topics:NCACC arms row exposes policy coordination failuresDefence exports caught between growth and compliance goalsCalls grow for unified defence, trade and foreign policy strategy.By Dr Joan Swart*.The recent controversy surrounding the National Conventional Arms Control Committee's (NCACC) reported suspension of certain arms export approvals to the United States and parts of the Middle East has reignited debate about South Africa's defence industry, export controls and foreign policy.Predictably, the discussion has quickly become polarised. Some argue that South Africa is undermining one of its few globally competitive high-technology industries. Others contend that strict export controls are necessary to ensure compliance with both domestic legislation and international obligations.Both perspectives contain elements of truth. Yet both miss a more fundamental issue.The real question is not whether a particular export permit should have been approved or denied. The real question is whether South Africa has reconciled its defence policy, foreign policy, industrial policy and export control framework into a coherent national strategy. The current controversy is therefore best understood not as an isolated event, but as a symptom of a deeper institutional challenge..Read more:.Dr Joan Swart: Why strong economies are now a national defence strategy.South Africa's defence industry occupies a unique position within the national economy. Unlike many sectors, it sits at the intersection of national security, international diplomacy, industrial development, advanced manufacturing, technological innovation and international law. Decisions affecting the sector therefore carry implications far beyond the balance sheets of defence companies.The NCACC itself has acknowledged the contribution made by the defence industry to economic growth, skills retention and technological innovation. Parliamentary briefings have highlighted billions of rand in approved contracts and exports, while also emphasising the importance of the sector in supporting broader national development objectives. At the same time, government remains responsible for ensuring compliance with domestic legislation, international commitments and ethical export practices.The challenge is that these objectives are not always aligned.Government has repeatedly identified economic growth, industrialisation, innovation and state capability as national priorities. The defence industry contributes directly to each of these objectives. Yet decisions affecting the sector are often taken within separate policy silos. Foreign policy is developed in one sphere. Industrial policy in another. Defence policy in a third. Export controls operate through their own processes and institutions.Each serves a legitimate purpose. The problem arises when there is no permanent mechanism to ensure that these objectives are considered collectively as part of a broader national strategy.Consider the range of institutions involved. The Department of Defence is responsible for defence policy and the long-term sustainability of military capability. The Department of Trade, Industry and Competition seeks to promote industrial growth, exports and investment. The Department of International Relations and Cooperation advances South Africa's foreign policy objectives and diplomatic relationships. National Treasury is concerned with economic performance, fiscal sustainability and revenue generation. The NCACC regulates conventional arms transfers and ensures compliance with domestic legislation and international commitments. Parliament is tasked with oversight and accountability. Each institution is pursuing a legitimate objective. The challenge is that there is no obvious mechanism to ensure these objectives remain strategically aligned.The result is a growing disconnect between policy objectives and practical outcomes.Industry complains of delays, unpredictability and lost opportunities. Policymakers express concerns about compliance, end-user verification and international obligations. Parliament struggles to obtain sufficient information to exercise effective oversight. Each stakeholder is addressing a legitimate concern, yet there is no institutional space where these concerns can be reconciled strategically.This is not simply a defence industry problem. It is a governance problem.South Africa does not lack legislation. It does not lack committees. It does not lack regulations. What it appears to lack is strategic alignment between the institutions responsible for implementing policy. The consequences of this fragmentation are becoming increasingly visible.The defence industry depends heavily on exports to remain viable. At the same time, the South African National Defence Force relies on that same industry to sustain critical capabilities, preserve specialist skills and maintain a degree of technological sovereignty. When uncertainty enters the export environment, the effects are not confined to company balance sheets. They ripple through the broader defence ecosystem.The issue therefore extends beyond economics.Countries that retain sophisticated defence-industrial capabilities increasingly view them as strategic assets. Defence industries generate advanced manufacturing capacity, support innovation, create skilled employment and contribute to national resilience. They are not merely exporters of military equipment. They are part of a country's broader strategic infrastructure.South Africa often speaks of strategic autonomy and reducing dependency. Yet strategic autonomy depends as much on institutional coherence as it does on industrial capability.This is where the current controversy becomes significant.The debate should not be framed as a choice between economic interests and ethical considerations. Nor should it be reduced to arguments about specific countries or individual export permits. Every responsible state regulates arms exports. Every responsible state must balance commercial interests with legal and ethical obligations..Read more:.Naledi Pandor’s foreign policy undermines South Africa’s global credibility: Kenneth Kgwadi .The real challenge is ensuring that these objectives form part of a coherent national strategy rather than operating as competing priorities.The lesson from the current controversy is therefore not that South Africa should abandon export controls. Nor is it that economic interests should automatically trump foreign policy considerations.The lesson is that a country cannot simultaneously pursue industrial growth, strategic autonomy, technological advancement, diplomatic influence and strict export controls without a mechanism to align those objectives.South Africa's challenge is not a lack of regulation. It is a lack of strategic coordination.Until that challenge is addressed, today's NCACC controversy is unlikely to be the last. Similar disputes will continue to emerge, not because individual institutions are necessarily failing, but because the system itself remains fragmented.The question South Africa should now be asking is not whether a particular export should or should not have been approved. The question is how the country intends to align national security, industrial development, foreign policy and export control policy in an increasingly complex and competitive world. More importantly, it is a conversation that should involve government, industry, academia and Parliament rather than being conducted within institutional silos.That is the conversation we should be having..*Dr Joan Swart is a forensic psychologist and military analyst specialising in security studies, geopolitics and strategic affairs, with a particular focus on Africa. She is currently completing a PhD at the University of Stellenbosch Military Academy..Sign up for your early morning brew of the BizNews Insider to keep you up to speed with the content that matters. The newsletter will land in your inbox every morning on weekdays. Register here.Support South Africa's bastion of independent journalism, offering balanced insights on investments, business, and the political economy, by joining BizNews Premium. Register here.If you prefer WhatsApp for updates, sign up to the BizNews channel here.