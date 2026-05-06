Rational Perspective
Joan Swart: Sixty days on - What South Africa can learn from the Iran conflict
Fuel shock deepens as Hormuz conflict drives inflation and exposes SA risks
Key topics:
Oil >$100 from Hormuz conflict drives sustained fuel price surge
Higher fuel costs push inflation via transport, food and farming inputs
SA exposed: weak refining, fertiliser shortages, fiscal limits, reform needed
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By Dr Joan Swart*