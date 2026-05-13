Jonathan Katzenellenbogen: Fight for Joburg is Treasury v ANC patronage machine
Rational Perspective

Jonathan Katzenellenbogen: Fight for Joburg is Treasury v ANC patronage machine

Johannesburg crisis deepens as Treasury battles ANC over illegal wage deal, rising debt, and election-driven political pressure.
Published on

Key topics:

  • ANC vs Treasury clash over illegal R10.3bn wage deal

  • Johannesburg faces insolvency, rising debt, weak cash position

  • Election pressure, unions, and Eskom debt risk governance collapse

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Jonathan Katzenellenbogen
BizNews
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