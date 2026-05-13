Rational Perspective
Jonathan Katzenellenbogen: Fight for Joburg is Treasury v ANC patronage machine
Johannesburg crisis deepens as Treasury battles ANC over illegal wage deal, rising debt, and election-driven political pressure.
Key topics:
ANC vs Treasury clash over illegal R10.3bn wage deal
Johannesburg faces insolvency, rising debt, weak cash position
Election pressure, unions, and Eskom debt risk governance collapse
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