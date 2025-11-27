Rational Perspective
Johannesburg G-20 ‘consensus’ exposed: Political gaslighting and distorted reality
South Africa’s G20 ‘consensus’ was a façade, reflecting political gaslighting, distorted language, and failed substantive reform.
Key topics:
G20 “consensus” in Johannesburg was misleading; no true agreement achieved
Language manipulation fuels political gaslighting and public misunderstanding
South Africa’s EWC and race laws distort reality, harming policy discourse
By Martin van Staden*