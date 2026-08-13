John Endres' BNC#9 message: SA: the patient that wants to be cured
[Image: John Endres. Johan Jansen van Rensburg, and Grok]
Rational Perspective

John Endres' BNC#9 message: SA: the patient that wants to be cured

South Africa’s shifting politics could create the conditions for growth, reform and renewed optimism.
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