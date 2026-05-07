John Endres: The contradictions of NHI defenders
Rational Perspective

John Endres: The contradictions of NHI defenders

Constitutional claims, funding gaps, and governance failures expose deep flaws in the NHI debate.
Published on

Key topics:

  • ANC/SACP accused of undermining constitutional legal challenges

  • NHI criticised as costly, vague, and ignoring state corruption failures

  • Article defends private healthcare and court-based constitutional review

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John Endres
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