Rational Perspective
John Endres: The contradictions of NHI defenders
Constitutional claims, funding gaps, and governance failures expose deep flaws in the NHI debate.
Key topics:
ANC/SACP accused of undermining constitutional legal challenges
NHI criticised as costly, vague, and ignoring state corruption failures
Article defends private healthcare and court-based constitutional review
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By John Endres*