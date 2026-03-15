Rational Perspective
John Endres sums up BNC#8: A tale of two tensions
A closer look at the fragile economic gains and emerging political shifts shaping SA’s future
Key topics:
SA shows modest economic gains but growth remains too low for impact
Voter priorities may drive political reform and pro-growth policy changes
Key reforms needed: end race laws, secure property, ensure value for money
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By John Endres*