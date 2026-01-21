Rational Perspective
Katzenellenbogen: What the fall of the Islamic Republic could mean
Massive protests and regional shifts threaten the survival of the regime
Key topics:
Iran’s regime weakened by protests, strikes, and proxy losses.
Regime change could spark chaos, civil war, or new leadership.
Regional balance shifts; Iran’s fall affects Israel, neighbors, and powers.
