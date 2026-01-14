Rational Perspective
Katzenellenbogen: As Iran’s Mullahs teeter, confused Pretoria becomes hypocritical
As Iran reels from protests and violence, South Africa struggles to balance ideology, diplomacy, and human rights.
Key topics:
SA foreign policy criticised as hypocritical over Iran naval visits
ANC alarmed by Iran protests, likely fearing US backlash
Naval exercises seen as diplomatic show, not military necessity
Sign up for your early morning brew of the BizNews Insider to keep you up to speed with the content that matters. The newsletter will land in your inbox at 5:30am weekdays. Register here.
Support South Africa's bastion of independent journalism, offering balanced insights on investments, business, and the political economy, by joining BizNews Premium. Register here.
If you prefer WhatsApp for updates, sign up to the BizNews channel here.