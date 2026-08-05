Helen Zille at the DA Federal Congress 2026
Helen Zille at the DA Federal Congress 2026Democratic Alliance
Rational Perspective

Katzenellenbogen: Joburg sits on a knife edge between a DA win and a coalition mess

Without 136 of 270 council seats, smaller parties could again hold the balance of power, as they have for a decade.
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