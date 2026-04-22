Rational Perspective
Katzenellenbogen on Iran: War dynamics, oil shock, global winners and losers
Uncertainty over Tehran’s capabilities, pressure for a deal, and shifting global power balances.
Key topics:
US and Iran face pressure for a deal amid oil prices and war risks
War weakens Iran's military and regional proxies, containing its power
Global oil disruption impacts China, Russia; risk of frozen conflict
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