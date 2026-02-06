Rational Perspective
Kenneth Kgwadi: Disastrous mismanagement of disasters by African governments
Climate change drives disasters, economic loss, and mass migration in Africa.
Key topics:
Africa suffers severe climate disasters, harming economies and food security.
Governments often fail to implement climate policies or prepare proactively.
Regional cooperation is key to prevent displacement and reduce disaster impacts.
Sign up for your early morning brew of the BizNews Insider to keep you up to speed with the content that matters. The newsletter will land in your inbox at 5:30am weekdays. Register here.
Support South Africa’s bastion of independent journalism, offering balanced insights on investments, business, and the political economy, by joining BizNews Premium. Register here.
If you prefer WhatsApp for updates, sign up to the BizNews channel here.
By Kenneth Kgwadi*