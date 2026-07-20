Germany is starting to worry she’ll become French president in 2027.
Germany is starting to worry she’ll become French president in 2027.Photograph: Chesnot/Getty Images Europe
Rational Perspective

A Le Pen presidency could shatter Europe’s most powerful alliance: Lionel Laurent

Berlin fears a Le Pen victory could weaken EU unity, defence plans, and economic cooperation.
Published on
Loading content, please wait...
BizNews
www.biznews.com