DURBAN, SOUTH AFRICA - OCTOBER 24: Construction refurbishments at Moses Mabhida Stadium on October 24, 2024 in Durban, South Africa. The iconic stadium is currently being refurbished to ensure that the facility remains world class and maintains its reputation as one of South Africa's grandest sporting facility. (Photo by Gallo Images/Darren Stewart)
Photo by Gallo Images/Darren Stewart
Rational Perspective

Econ Bro: Ludwig von Mises vs Modern Monetary Theory

Wrong projects, broken price signals and short-changed savers. A Mises Institute apprentice takes aim at a theory gaining ground in South Africa.
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