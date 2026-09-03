Mazzucato on BizNews: To make cities "swimmable," treat water as a mission, not a budget line

LONDON, ENGLAND - AUGUST 21: A protest sign is displayed by the bank of the River Thames at Ham and Kingston bathing area on August 21, 2026 in London, United Kingdom. Richmond Council has advised people not to swim in London's first designated River Thames swimming area after the Environment Agency confirmed that toxic algae had been found in the water. The Ham and Kingston bathing area was officially designated as London's first bathing water site in May this year. (Photo by Carl Court/Getty Images)
A protest sign is displayed by the bank of the River Thames at Ham and Kingston bathing area in LondonPhoto by Carl Court/Getty Images
Rational Perspective

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Mariana Mazzucato
BizNews
www.biznews.com