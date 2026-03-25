Rational Perspective
Mariana Mazzucato on BizNews: Energy shock demands a Green Industrial Strategy
Rising energy shocks demand green investment and government-led economic resilience.
Key topics:
US-Israel conflict drives energy shocks, oil spikes, and inflation globally.
Green investment and coordinated policy build economic and energy resilience.
Protect households from profiteering while promoting sustainable growth.
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By Mariana Mazzucato*