The congress center is pictured ahead of the Annual Meeting 2016 of the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos, Switzerland, January 18, 2016.
The congress center is pictured ahead of the Annual Meeting 2016 of the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos, Switzerland, January 18, 2016. REUTERS/Ruben Sprich
Rational Perspective

Mariana Mazzucato on BizNews: History marches past Davos

Davos dialogue clashes with resource grabs and the need for accountable partnerships.
Published on

Key topics:

  • US seizes Venezuela oil, raising global power tensions at Davos.

  • Public-private deals need accountability to prevent wealth extraction.

  • True global cooperation requires binding frameworks, not pledges.

Sign up for your early morning brew of the BizNews Insider to keep you up to speed with the content that matters. The newsletter will land in your inbox at 5:30am weekdays. Register here.

Support South Africa's bastion of independent journalism, offering balanced insights on investments, business, and the political economy, by joining BizNews Premium. Register here.

If you prefer WhatsApp for updates, sign up to the BizNews channel here.

By Mariana Mazzucato*

Loading content, please wait...
Mariana Mazzucato

Related Stories

No stories found.
BizNews
www.biznews.com