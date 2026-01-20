Rational Perspective
Mariana Mazzucato on BizNews: History marches past Davos
Davos dialogue clashes with resource grabs and the need for accountable partnerships.
Key topics:
US seizes Venezuela oil, raising global power tensions at Davos.
Public-private deals need accountability to prevent wealth extraction.
True global cooperation requires binding frameworks, not pledges.
By Mariana Mazzucato*