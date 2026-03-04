Rational Perspective
Mariana Mazzucato on BizNews: Reimagining the economics of Arts & Culture - an investment, not cost
Why culture is not a cost — but the foundation of economic growth and state capacity.
Key topics:
Culture drives skills, cohesion, and long-term economic value.
Current metrics undervalue arts; focus on revenue over impact.
Carnival shows culture can build state capacity and equity.
By Mariana Mazzucato*