CAPE TOWN, SOUTH AFRICA - FEBRUARY 25: Mark Burke (DA Finance Spokesperson) addresses the media on a proposal for a budget structured to create jobs and growth at M24, Marks Building on February 25, 2025 in Cape Town, South Africa. This follows the unprecedented events around the Budget Speech 2025/26 last week. (Photo by Gallo Images/Misha Jordaan)
Mark Burke addresses the media at M24, Marks Building on February 25, 2025 in Cape TownPhoto by Gallo Images/Misha Jordaan
Rational Perspective

TCS Editorial Board: DA MP Mark Burke is a hero

A technical SARB dispute over crypto arbitrage has sparked intense scrutiny of Mark Burke and the media’s portrayal of the affair.
Published on
Loading content, please wait...
BizNews
www.biznews.com