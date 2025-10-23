Time to get real about land reform and expropriation: Martin van Staden

These laws forcibly removed many, particularly black South Africans, from their homes and properties, as part of the state’s grand project of social engineering.

Despite this, research by the South African Institute of Race Relations shows that land reform is a low priority for most South Africans, with only 1% citing it as a key issue in a 2024 survey . There is a much greater desire for socio-economic mobility than for the quasi-Marxist romanticisation of agrarianism.

The political elite’s focus on land reform therefore appears more ideological than reflective of public demand.

But more than that, it is also more rhetorical than genuine.

After all, the state’s land reform budget for 2025/26 is in the region of a mere R5 billion, compared to some R12 billion for the sports, arts, and culture portfolio. To top it off, corruption and waste alone cost the taxpayer R1.5 trillion between 2014 and 2019, which could have funded the market-based compensation expropriations of virtually all desirable rural land in South Africa many times over.

Hostility to property is hostility to constitutionalism

The Expropriation Act is not an isolated measure, as many in the discourse have attempted to portray it: “the Act is exceptional and for land reform – it does not mean the Government of National Unity is not committed to investment and business confidence.”

Since 1994, however, the government has undermined property rights through laws like the National Water Act, which nationalised water resources, and the Mineral and Petroleum Resources Development Act, which nationalised minerals. The 2015 inaptly so-called “Protection” of Investment Act ended bilateral investment treaties, exposing foreign investors to the same confiscatory risks that South African citizens are subjected to.

These policies reflect a hostility to private property ownership per se.

When government controls property, it stifles civic organisation at a fundamental level. This is seen, for example , in the Gauteng Provincial Government’s cancellation of an event at Constitution Hill in 2024 because it disagreed with the apparent politics of the event; and the barring of a controversial pastor in East London in 2025 from using a municipal venue. To suppose that state ownership of property will be “neutral” is fanciful: the government will manage its property issues in a political way, picking favourites, winners and losers.

This is why, in any constitutional state, property must rightly be overwhelmingly private, and attempts by the state to acquire more for itself actively resisted. Secure property rights are foundational to constitutionalism and democracy, giving substance to citizenship and protecting against political abuse.

US-SA relations

The adoption of the Expropriation Act has strained South Africa’s relations, particularly with the United States.

On 2 February 2025, President Donald Trump cut funding to South Africa, rightly citing the Act as a “human rights violation.” An executive order halted aid and opened refugee status for Afrikaners and other racial minorities, correctly perceived as targets of the state-sponsored persecution .

In March, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio expelled South Africa’s ambassador, and by June, Congress introduced bills to review bilateral relations and impose sanctions.

South Africa’s eligibility for the African Growth and Opportunity Act (AGOA), which requires a market-based economy protecting property rights, is in dire peril.

This fallout is compounded by South Africa’s alignment with adversaries like Russia and Iran, distancing it from open and democratic societies.

South Africa, long regarded as a mediator for peace, was conspicuously absent in the recent US-led peace process between Israel and the terror group Hamas, because South Africa has openly aligned itself with Hamas, and took the US’s closest ally, Israel, to the International Court of Justice on astonishing trumped-up “genocide” charges.

Best practice

In contrast to the South African government’s posture towards property rights, countries like the United States, Switzerland, and Singapore treat expropriation as a rare tool for social improvement, not punishment. Their laws ensure market-based or above-market compensation, respecting owners as blameless victims.

In the US, the Fifth Amendment mandates “just compensation” tied to market value. Singapore’s Land Authority goes out of its way to minimise state acquisitions of private property, and commits itself to being deferential to owners. Swiss law requires full compensation and proportionality.

These jurisdictions – two of which are post-colonial states and two of which are severely land-limited, and all of which embody the notion of success – show that compensation is integral to expropriation. This is unlike South Africa’ new approach, which mirrors failed programmes in Zimbabwe and Venezuela, where entire economies collapsed after property confiscation.