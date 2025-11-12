Rational Perspective
Mazzucato on BizNews: The key to unlocking climate progress
Building the state capacity to turn climate promises into real-world progress
Key topics:
COP30 calls for bridging the gap between climate declarations and delivery
New global financial architecture needed to fund real climate and development goals
Building state capacity key to turning climate pledges into tangible progress
Sign up for your early morning brew of the BizNews Insider to keep you up to speed with the content that matters. The newsletter will land in your inbox at 5:30am weekdays. Register here.
Support South Africa’s bastion of independent journalism, offering balanced insights on investments, business, and the political economy, by joining BizNews Premium. Register here.
If you prefer WhatsApp for updates, sign up to the BizNews channel here.
By Mariana Mazzucato*