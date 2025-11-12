Mazzucato on BizNews: The key to unlocking climate progress
Rational Perspective

Mazzucato on BizNews: The key to unlocking climate progress

Building the state capacity to turn climate promises into real-world progress
Published on

Key topics:

  • COP30 calls for bridging the gap between climate declarations and delivery

  • New global financial architecture needed to fund real climate and development goals

  • Building state capacity key to turning climate pledges into tangible progress

Sign up for your early morning brew of the BizNews Insider to keep you up to speed with the content that matters. The newsletter will land in your inbox at 5:30am weekdays. Register here.

Support South Africa’s bastion of independent journalism, offering balanced insights on investments, business, and the political economy, by joining BizNews Premium. Register here.

If you prefer WhatsApp for updates, sign up to the BizNews channel here.

By Mariana Mazzucato*

Loading content, please wait...
Mariana Mazzucato

Related Stories

No stories found.
BizNews
www.biznews.com