Rational Perspective
Kenneth Kgwadi: The misplaced outrage over the ‘Palestinian flag row.’
Golf Club flag row sparks political fallout and questions over fairness
Key topics:
Houghton Golf Club Palestinian flag row highlights neutrality rules enforced
EFF and ANC accused of politicising incident without verifying facts first
Criticism of media scrutiny gaps and focus away from local service issues
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By Kenneth Moeng Kgwadi*