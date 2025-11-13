The Mkhwanazi complaints: Spotlighting SA’s accountability blind spot - Paul Hoffman

The Mkhwanazi complaints arise from the failure of government to implement the court findings properly. To this day, no “body outside executive control” exists nor has one ever existed in SA. Without it, corruption has flourished.

When he gave evidence before the ad hoc committee, this issue was debated between the Acting Minister of Police and feisty ad hoc committee member Glynnis Breytenbach, the sponsor of the two bills currently pending in parliament which seek to address the failure properly to implement the court findings quoted above. ( Introducing the all new Chapter Nine Anti-Corruption Commission – Ch9ACC )

The Acting Minister suggested that the court was not being prescriptive, as to form, in setting the well-known STIRS criteria by which the new anti-corruption machinery (whatever its form) should be known. (STIRS stands for specialised, trained, independent, resourced and secure in tenure of office.) He is quite right in so testifying, but he is quite wrong to imagine that anything less than a body outside executive control is required. The words of the first quoted passage above have nothing to do with the STIRS criteria, they could not be clearer and they are prescriptive. They prescribe the legal cure to the unacceptable incidence of rampant corruption.

While the judgment of the majority in Glenister Two does contain a broad hint that Chapter Nine might afford the “body outside executive control” a comfortable and welcoming home, it is possible to devise other means of creating a body outside executive control. However, a body outside executive control is what the law requires. The courts usually defer to parliament because the legislative function in the Constitution is that of parliament. In Glenister Three this rule was departed from to adjust, in an attempt at constitutional compliance, the remedial legislation of 2012. The attempt failed as any conspectus of the performance of the Hawks as an anti-corruption body demonstrates.

All Chapter Nine Institutions are free of the executive. Their reporting lines are to the appropriate committee of parliament. The Acting Minister frowns (in vain) upon this arrangement when it comes to enforcement of the criminal law; he would, according to his evidence which reflects the preferred position of the ANC, much rather that the reporting lines remain to the executive in the form of the relevant cabinet ministers – the Hawks to him, and the prosecution service to his colleague, the minister of justice.