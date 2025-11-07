New York’s new mayor and the perils of progressive politics: Simon Lincoln Reader

Friends of mine in New York, delightful, wildly successful fellows who have about ten jobs each despite none of them boasting an education past the age of 13, are annoyed at Tuesday’s mayoral vote.

In a group call last night, one of them claimed that the new Mayor, Zohran Mamdani – sorry, Zohran Kwame Mamdani – is going to steal Donald Trump’s private jet and fly it into his building on 5th Avenue (these are my kinds of people). I explained that whilst I wasn’t certain that was going to happen…it couldn’t be worse than London.

I’ve lived for nearly a decade beneath a similar kind of blended political philosophy – call it an Islamo-left alliance. Socially and culturally Islam is incongruent with today’s wayward progressives but politically…it’s a useful flirt, even if its limits mean that the furthest it gets is fooling around on the sofa, before the Muslim man discovers that the progressive lady is in fact, not a lady, and subsequently tosses him off the roof.

Nonetheless, it’s not good: when this happens to cities, as has happened to London under Sadiq Khan, your friends gap it to Milan or Geneva, life becomes more expensive and more dangerous, and your high streets become littered with barbers’ shops washing drug money, or vape shops, or chicken shops. One wing of such is probably worth a year of Ozempic. So, er, not good.

But Mamdani’s posturing must be given a full body-cavity inspection. He has a degree in African studies, for which: well-done Zohran – sorry, Zohran KWAME – but it isn’t exactly a degree in law, and mayors with degrees in law who were human rights lawyers previously are wily operators.

Sadiq Khan is a very bad mayor, whose only contribution to thinking has been whipped platitudes, but he has survived precisely because of this foundation. He knows how to – as Jacob Zuma would say – “meandoz” (meander).

Mamdani isn’t exactly original either. Most of his statements have been lifted from Barack Obama’s father, or even his own father, Mahmood. Imagine plagiarizing your own dad? And then the example of Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (AOC) refers.