PRETORIA, SOUTH AFRICA – MARCH 04: CEO of Afriforum Kallie Kriel speak after signing a Memorandum Of Understanding (MOA) at Furman Park in Valhalla on March 04, 2024 in Pretoria, South Africa. Afriforum and the metro agreed to work together in order to tackle the security and protection of property and the environment in the city’s communities. (Photo by Gallo Images/Beeld/Deaan Vivier)
CEO of Afriforum Kallie KrielPhoto by Gallo Images/Beeld/Deaan Vivier
Rational Perspective

SLR: News24's AfriForum crusade is backfiring

Simon Lincoln Reader argues the relentless focus on AfriForum and Solidarity is sending curious readers, and lapsed subscribers, straight to them.
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Simon Lincoln Reader
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