WASHINGTON, DC - MAY 21: U.S. President Donald Trump (L) greets President of South Africa Cyril Ramaphosa as he arrives to the White House on May 21, 2025 in Washington, DC. Relations between the two countries have been strained since Trump signed an executive order in February that claimed white South Africans are the victims of government land confiscation and race-based “genocide” while admitting some of those Afrikaners as refugees to the United States. Trump also halted all foreign aid to South Africa and expelled the country’s Ambassador to the U.S. Ebrahim Rasool. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)
US President Donald Trump (L) greets President of South Africa Cyril Ramaphosa at the White House on May 21, 2025 in Washington, DC.Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images
Rational Perspective

Katzenellenbogen: No room for compromise on America's demands of SA

BEE, land, farm murders, "Kill the Boer" and ties with Russia. Neither side can blink without losing face, and SA has more to lose.
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Jonathan Katzenellenbogen
BizNews
www.biznews.com