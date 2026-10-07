US President Donald Trump (L) greets President of South Africa Cyril Ramaphosa at the White House on May 21, 2025 in Washington, DC. Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images

Rational Perspective Katzenellenbogen: No room for compromise on America's demands of SA BEE, land, farm murders, "Kill the Boer" and ties with Russia. Neither side can blink without losing face, and SA has more to lose.