Rational Perspective
Is the NPA truly independent or under executive control?: Paul Hoffman
Apex court rulings and constitutional clauses cast doubt on whether prosecutors can combat corruption while remaining subject to executive control.
Key topics:
NPA lacks constitutional independence, only impartiality
Court demands anti-corruption body outside executive control
New bills propose independent Chapter Nine anti-corruption body
Sign up for your early morning brew of the BizNews Insider to keep you up to speed with the content that matters. The newsletter will land in your inbox every morning on weekdays. Register here.
Support South Africa’s bastion of independent journalism, offering balanced insights on investments, business, and the political economy, by joining BizNews Premium. Register here.
If you prefer WhatsApp for updates, sign up to the BizNews channel here.
By Paul Hoffman*