Rational Perspective
Parallel market, parallel state: How Joburg learned to contain corruption, not end it
What two landmark investigations reveal about South Africa’s true corruption architecture: it does not collapse under exposure—it adapts to it
Key topics:
Probe uncovers parallel economy inside Joburg market system
Evidence exposed, but institutions absorb rather than resolve
Pattern shows corruption persists through systemic containment
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By Bart Henderson