Parallel market, parallel state: How Joburg learned to contain corruption, not end it
Rational Perspective

Parallel market, parallel state: How Joburg learned to contain corruption, not end it

What two landmark investigations reveal about South Africa’s true corruption architecture: it does not collapse under exposure—it adapts to it
Published on

Key topics:

  • Probe uncovers parallel economy inside Joburg market system

  • Evidence exposed, but institutions absorb rather than resolve

  • Pattern shows corruption persists through systemic containment

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By Bart Henderson

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Bart Henderson
BizNews
www.biznews.com