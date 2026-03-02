Rational Perspective
When smart minds fall: The perils of political foolishness — Ivo Vegter
Exploring why intelligent people embrace populism, surrender reason, and fall into political foolishness despite moral awareness.
Key topics:
How intelligent people fall for populist, manipulative political ideologies
Stupidity as a moral, social, and political failing, not intellectual defect
Dangers of right-wing populism undermining liberalism and human decency
Sign up for your early morning brew of the BizNews Insider to keep you up to speed with the content that matters. The newsletter will land in your inbox every morning on weekdays. Register here.
Support South Africa's bastion of independent journalism, offering balanced insights on investments, business, and the political economy, by joining BizNews Premium. Register here.
If you prefer WhatsApp for updates, sign up to the BizNews channel here.
By Ivo Vegter*