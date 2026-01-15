Rational Perspective
Pretoria Girls High – an uphill battle in the courts: Richard Wilkinson
Years-long Pretoria Girls dispute highlights legal battles and transparency fight.
Key topics:
Pretoria Girls saga: WhatsApp claims led to years-long legal battle.
Principal Erasmus guilty of minor charge; fighting final warning appeal.
School seeks Mdladlamba report release amid court bias concerns.
By Richard Wilkinson