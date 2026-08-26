CAPE TOWN, SOUTH AFRICA- OCTOBER 8: A general view of the court building during Day 2 of the Shrien Dewani trial on October 8, 2014 at the Cape High Court in Cape Town, South Africa. Dewani is accused of organising his wife's murder while they were on honeymoon in Cape Town in 2010. On the second day of his trial, Dewani has pleaded not guilty to all five charges. (Photo by Gallo Images / Roger Sedres)
The Western Cape High CourtPhoto by Gallo Images / Roger Sedres
Rational Perspective

No property rights, no growth: Why Pretoria must lose its expropriation case

Property rights under threat as expropriation risks investment and banking stability
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Donald Mackay
BizNews
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