BANGKOK, THAILAND - OCTOBER 12: People attend the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and World Bank Group annual meetings at the Queen Sirikit National Convention Center (QSNCC) in Bangkok, Thailand, on October 12, 2026. (Photo by Matt Hunt/Anadolu via Getty Images)
Photo by Matt Hunt/Anadolu via Getty Images
Rational Perspective

Mazzucato, Pretoria’s favourite economist, hands ANC a licence to borrow

Fiscal rules must support growth and investment, not just debt reduction.
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Mariana Mazzucato
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