Why 'Professor' Jiang makes this historian nervous — and should make you think twice too
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rsi7cDRUrmE
Rational Perspective

Why 'Professor' Jiang makes this historian nervous — and should make you think twice too

How confident synthesis and predictive storytelling can blur the line between insight and certainty in geopolitics.
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