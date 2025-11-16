Proposed gun reforms put citizens and security at risk: Gideon Joubert

Dedicated hunters and sport shooters are also being irrationally targeted with an arbitrary limit on the total number of firearms they may own. Dedicated sport shooters and hunters are among the most responsible and proficient firearm owners in the country. They must justify the need for every firearm they apply for under Section 16; if they cannot do so, the Registrar will refuse the application. Yet some organisations bizarrely claim that Section 16 is a loophole that allows people to obtain “unlimited” firearms, despite a strict and demanding process already being firmly in place. The proposed six-firearm limit will do immense harm to the sport-shooting and hunting sectors, the latter being a R44-billion-per-year industry. Sport shooting is also a foundational institution for promoting safe, responsible, and proficient firearm use—more so than any other. By targeting sport shooters, the message being sent is clear: “we do not care about developing and maintaining a culture of safe and responsible firearm ownership.”

Evidence and logic

One would expect such far-reaching proposals to be rooted in evidence and logic. In 2015, the Civilian Secretariat for Police commissioned the Wits School of Governance to assess the effectiveness of the Firearms Control Act from 2000 to 2014. The resulting 178-page research report was intended to serve as the basis for the 2021 amendments. It contains numerous important findings and recommendations. To highlight a few:

• The study found “little evidence” that the FCA caused any decline in crime rates. Any reductions correlate instead with strong and sustained policing. The FCA is insufficient to reduce firearm-related crime in the absence of effective policing.

• The FCA is relevant to fewer than 5% of all crimes reported to SAPS.

• The age and gender distribution of legal firearm owners is entirely different from that of persons accused of crime; lawful owners are not the ones committing violent offences.

• Policymakers must shift their misplaced reliance on the FCA as a crime-prevention tool and instead focus on policing.

These proposed amendments directly contradict the findings of the government’s own commissioned research. They have no rational foundation.

This is unsurprising, considering that (depending on the estimate) only about 50% of all civilian-owned guns in South Africa are licensed. The FCA binds only those who choose to comply with it. Criminals do not. They obtain firearms from corrupt state officials and through trans-border trafficking networks exploiting our porous and poorly-defended borders. Recent GI-TOC reporting on corrupt Namibian police smuggling NAMPOL pistols, AK-47s, and Uzis to Cape Town gangs illustrates the scale and sophistication of these networks.

It appears the true motive behind these amendments may be state paranoia. The preamble to the bill states its purpose as “to ensure restricted access to firearms by civilians to ensure public order.” In other words, the state seeks to disarm citizens and private security companies because it views them—not violent criminals armed with state-supplied rifles—as a threat to “public order.” Gangs, mafias, and criminal syndicates terrorising communities are not the problem, according to this logic. Ordinary citizens are.

Broadly accepted

Returning to the findings of the Madlanga Commission, it is now broadly accepted that violent criminal groups maintain close ties to powerful political figures. This raises a disturbing question: would certain politicians prefer an unarmed public in order to protect their criminal associates’ operations? Disarming citizens while criminals remain heavily armed with state-issued weapons would certainly produce that outcome. We cannot allow our protection against crime —private security and armed, responsible civilians—to be dismantled by malicious and irrational legislation.