Continental Tyres' move to close its Gqeberha plant, putting 950 jobs at risk and ending nearly 80 years of local tyre-making, follows Bridgestone and Goodyear out of Nelson Mandela Bay. Free Market Foundation associate Charl Heydenrych argues that more tariffs or bailouts won't fix it. Instead, he calls for an Emergency Free Enterprise Zone where labour rules and bargaining council extensions are suspended so workers and managers can negotiate pay directly. He also wants private power trading, private ownership of ports and rail, and a faster push into African free trade. His argument is that only lower costs and bigger markets will keep the Eastern Cape manufacturing..By Charl Heydenrych*.The announcement that Continental Tyres has initiated Section 189A consultations to shut down its Gqeberha plant – threatening 950 livelihoods and extinguishing nearly eighty years of Eastern Cape tyre-making history in the process – is not a sudden corporate betrayal. It is the inevitable, predictable consequence of decades of state-engineered economic suffocation. Following the earlier departures of Bridgestone and Goodyear, Nelson Mandela Bay is rapidly becoming an industrial graveyard. Yet, while union bosses reach for their megaphones and politicians draft hollow expressions of concern, the cure sits directly in front of us. To stop the rot, South Africa does not need another state bailout, higher protective tariffs, or a five-year government task team. It needs an immediate, radical injection of free-market freedom. When a factory cannot compete against cheap Asian imports, the root cause is rarely a lack of worker skill; it is a suffocating cost structure imposed by the state. In South Africa, centralised collective bargaining and rigid labour laws force companies into an all-or-nothing trap: pay centrally dictated wage rates regardless of plant profitability, or lock the gates and pay nothing at all. When the factory closes in early 2027, 950 workers will earn exactly zero rand. Before a single machine is crated up, Pretoria should declare the Gqeberha plant and the broader Nelson Mandela Bay industrial corridor, an Emergency Free Enterprise Zone. Under this special dispensation, rigid Labour Relations Act constraints and bargaining council extensions must be temporarily suspended for the facility. Management and individual workers should be granted the fundamental liberty to negotiate direct, voluntary, short-term wage and productivity agreements tailored to the factory’s immediate survival. If a skilled technician or assembly-line operator chooses to accept a temporary wage adjustment, performance-linked pay, or flexible shift structures to keep the presses turning and put food on the table while the plant restructures, no distant union official or bureaucrat should have the legal power to forbid that contract. Freedom of contract is the ultimate job-creation engine; denying consenting adults the right to negotiate their own terms of employment during a crisis is economic sabotage.Of course, an emergency wage dispensation only buys breathing room. To make South African manufacturing permanently competitive without relying on protectionist crutches which merely punish local motorists with inflated tyre prices, politicians must dismantle the domestic state monopolies destroying our cost base. A factory in Gqeberha cannot out-produce a plant in Qingdao while tethered to Eskom’s high tariffs, collapsing municipal grids, and Transnet’s dysfunctional, overpriced ports. The state must immediately strip away licensing red tape and regulatory hurdles so that industrial users can generate, buy, and trade private power freely. Simultaneously, port terminals and freight rail corridors must be opened to full private ownership and competition. When private capital competes to move goods, logistics costs plummet.Furthermore, South Africa must stop treating the domestic market of sixty million consumers as the ceiling of its ambition. The African Continental Free Trade Area holds the key to unlocking the economies of scale that make Asian factories so formidable, yet our leaders treat continental integration with bureaucratic lethargy. If South Africa aggressively slashes its own tariffs, eliminates customs bottlenecks, and fast-tracks bilateral and regional free-trade protocols across sub-Saharan Africa, Gqeberha ceases to be a struggling outpost at the tip of the continent. Instead, it becomes the premier, duty-free manufacturing hub supplying tyres to a booming market of over a billion African consumers..Read more:.Steel closures threaten South Africa’s $257bn infrastructure plan.Complacent politicians have spent years tinkering at the margins while South Africa’s industrial base erodes beneath their feet. Protectionism, state-controlled utilities, and inflexible labour laws have been tried, tested, and proven fatal. The impending closure of Continental’s plant is a blaring siren warning that time has run out. Give workers and employers the liberty to negotiate directly, break the state monopolies choking energy and transport, and throw open the doors to continental free trade. Unleashing the free market is not a gamble – it is the only way left to keep South Africa working..Watch: AI-generated clip..*Charl Heydenrych is a retired human resources practitioner, a libertarian and an Associate of the Free Market Foundation..Sign up for your early morning brew of the BizNews Insider to keep you up to speed with the content that matters. The newsletter will land in your inbox every morning on weekdays. Register here.Support South Africa's bastion of independent journalism, offering balanced insights on investments, business, and the political economy, by joining BizNews Premium. 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