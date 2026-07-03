Cyril Ramphosa, South Africa's president
Cyril Ramphosa, South Africa's presidentPhotographer: Leon Sadiki/Bloomberg
Rational Perspective

Paul Hoffman: Ramaphosa vows anti-corruption renewal, then puts Dina Pule back in cabinet

Critics urge Ramaphosa to back bold anti-corruption reforms before it's too late.
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Paul Hoffman
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