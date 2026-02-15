Rational Perspective
The restaurant test and why Zille changes everything in Joburg: Daniel Schay
After years of invisible leadership, Johannesburg could finally have a mayor who engages, acts, and inspires confidence.
Key topics:
Ghost mayors failed Johannesburg; held office but left no impact.
Helen Zille commands authority, engaging residents and cutting bureaucracy.
Stable mandate over coalition chaos needed to restore city confidence.
Sign up for your early morning brew of the BizNews Insider to keep you up to speed with the content that matters. The newsletter will land in your inbox at 5:30am weekdays. Register here.
Support South Africa’s bastion of independent journalism, offering balanced insights on investments, business, and the political economy, by joining BizNews Premium. Register here.
If you prefer WhatsApp for updates, sign up to the BizNews channel here.
By Daniel Schay*