Rational Perspective
How to restore Roedean: Richard Wilkinson
Roedean School’s struggle with Woke activism and the path to reform
Key topics:
Roedean crisis linked to “School Capture” and Critical Race Theory.
Anti-racism policies fuelled staff distress, governance collapse.
Restoring school needs strong leadership, policy and board reform.
Sign up for your early morning brew of the BizNews Insider to keep you up to speed with the content that matters. The newsletter will land in your inbox every morning on weekdays. Register here.
Support South Africa's bastion of independent journalism, offering balanced insights on investments, business, and the political economy, by joining BizNews Premium. Register here.
If you prefer WhatsApp for updates, sign up to the BizNews channel here.
By Richard Wilkinson