Rational Perspective
Richard Wilkinson: Court victory brings new twist to Pretoria Girls saga
Court battle over secret racism report edges closer to scrutiny
Key topics:
SCA grants appeal to force release of Mdladlamba racism report
Hidden report central to misconduct case against principal Erasmus
Case highlights legal fight over transparency and accountability
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By Richard Wilkinson