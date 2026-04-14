Richard Wilkinson: Court victory brings new twist to Pretoria Girls saga
Rational Perspective

Richard Wilkinson: Court victory brings new twist to Pretoria Girls saga

Court battle over secret racism report edges closer to scrutiny
Published on

Key topics:

  • SCA grants appeal to force release of Mdladlamba racism report

  • Hidden report central to misconduct case against principal Erasmus

  • Case highlights legal fight over transparency and accountability

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By Richard Wilkinson

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School Capture
Richard Wilkinson

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