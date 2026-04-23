Rational Perspective
Richard Wilkinson: The dangerous decolonisation of SA's school history curriculum
Debate over South Africa’s new school history curriculum and its ideological shift
Key topics:
Reweighting school history toward African civilisations, away from Europe
Curriculum framed by decolonisation theory and Marxist-style perspectives
Shift to source diversity and contested history with limited teaching time
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By Richard Wilkinson