Rob Hersov: South Africa’s ANC is acting like an Iran proxy — Washington must respond
ANC’s anti-Western shift threatens U.S. interests despite economic ties.
Key topics:
ANC increasingly aligns with Iran, Russia, and anti-Western positions.
South Africa undermines U.S. allies while keeping trade privileges.
Congress urged to review relations, impose sanctions if hostility persists.
By Robert Hersov*