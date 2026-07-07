Rob Hersov: The battle for the soul of a school called Bishops
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Rob Hersov: The battle for the soul of a school called Bishops

A flag dispute at Bishops sparks a wider debate over neutrality, inclusion, and the role of schools in taking positions on social causes.
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Rob Hersov
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