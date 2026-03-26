Rational Perspective
Rob Hersov: The Multipolar World fantasy is dead
America consolidates global power through energy control, strategic strikes, and AI dominance.
Key topics:
US and Israel dismantled Iran’s military and leadership swiftly.
Strait of Hormuz closure boosts US leverage, pressures China and Europe.
America secures global energy, reinforces dollar, and positions for AI dominance.
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By Rob Hersov*