Rational Perspective
Robert Armstrong: Apple, Berkshire and the virtue of patience
Waiting for outstanding opportunities has paid off but it is getting increasingly difficult
Key topics:
New CEOs praise Buffett and Cook-era Apple for disciplined patience.
Berkshire hoards $380bn cash; Apple invests cautiously in AI vs rivals.
Patience brings risk: Berkshire fewer opportunities; Apple AI disruption risk.
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By Robert Armstrong