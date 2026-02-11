Rational Perspective
Roedean in turmoil tennis match sparks anti-semitism row: Jonathan Katzenellenbogen
Parental pressure forces cancellation of Jewish school tennis fixture
Key topics:
Roedean cancels tennis match after parental pressure against Jewish school
School head admits pressure but blames “academic workshop” for cancellation
King David seeks apology; Roedean faces reputational and legal risks
